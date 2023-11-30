Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today approved a proposal to provide employment to 6,589 people. The MCD House passed 18 proposals of the 23 tabled at a meeting, while three were postponed and two referred back.

Ruckus in House A ruckus was witnessed in the MCD House meeting. The BJP and Congress protested against the ruling AAP-led corporation over various issues.

Congress councillors alleged that derogatory remarks were passed against corporation during the meeting.

They protested outside Mayor’s office over misbehaviour against Congress councillor Nazia Khatoon.

Taking to X, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today, we have passed a proposal for 6,589 new jobs in the MCD. These will comprise 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel. The MCD schools will now have separate sweepers and security guards.”

“Like the Delhi Government, we are also working on education on a priority basis in the Municipal Corporation. These new jobs will also provide employment to many of our youth,” he said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said a grant of Rs 2.26 crore had been sanctioned to Hardayal Library in the first phase. With this, salaries will be given to the employees.

“On the directions of Kejriwal, a proposal to appoint security personnel and sanitation workers in schools has been approved,” she said. To tighten security arrangements, nearly 11,000 CCTV cameras would be installed in MCD schools.

The MCD has also increased the minimum wages of the employees, ranging from Rs 17,234 to Rs 22,744. The dearness allowance will be paid to all MCD employees from April 1. The House passed a proposal to celebrate Municipal Corporation Day on June 1 — the first meeting of the general committee of the MC was held on June 1, 1863.

To promote film shooting in the Capital, the MC passed a proposal to reduce the permission fee, from Rs 75,000 for 24 hours to Rs 25,000.