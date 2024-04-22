Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will launch an inquiry into the fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site a day back, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi also said that the fire incident would be investigated to ascertain the cause.

“For now, we are waiting for the (Ghazipur landfill) site to cool down. We will set up an inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire. Based on the investigation, appropriate action will be taken,” Oberoi said.

A major fire broke out at the landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening and toxic fumes sent people in the area gasping for breath on Monday.

Several residents complained that due to the smoke, they were facing breathing difficulties as well as irritation in the eyes.

The Delhi government has directed its environment department to submit a detailed report within 48 hours on the causes of the fire along with an action plan to prevent similar incidents at such landfill sites in the summer season.

Oberoi visited the landfill site earlier in the day and claimed that the situation was under control.

“As soon as I came to know (about the fire incident), I instructed officers to act and inspect the site. They were here the whole night. It is better now. The situation is better. The smoke will be controlled in the next five hours. We will investigate the matter,” she said.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Services official, the fire at the Ghazipur dumping ground is still going on and over 20 fire tenders were deployed at the spot to douse the flames.

Officials have cited hot and dry weather conditions as the likely trigger for the fire.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the IPC at the Ghazipur police station and a probe has begun.