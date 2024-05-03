Murder accused arrested after shootout near Signature Bridge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

A man wanted in a murder case and absconding was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire near Signature Bridge here on Thursday morning.

Umar (24), a resident of Chauhan Banger, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg in the police encounter. The incident took place at 7.15 am on the Pusta Road.

Umar was wanted in a murder case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act (possession of arms).

The case related to the murder of Arbaaz (24) who sustained multiple gunshot injuries to the left side of his head (temporal region), chest and abdomen on March 9. He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Officials said they received information about Umar’s presence in the Yamuna Khadar area, following which they laid a trap and nabbed him. “Upon Umar’s arrival on a motorcycle, we signalled him to stop. However, he opened fire on the police party. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Umar sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. He was immediately arrested and taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital. After receiving treatment, he was discharged,” officials added.

The police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol from Umar’s possession, which had been fired twice. Two rounds were found remaining in the magazine, according to the police.

“The police fired a single round in response, injuring Umar in the leg. Fortunately, no members of the police party were injured during the encounter,” an official said.

However, Arbaaz also had a criminal record, with five cases registered against him, including rioting, extortion, violations under the Arms Act and charges of attempt to murder and murder.

