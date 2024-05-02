Murder accused nabbed after brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, May 2

A man wanted in a murder case who was absconding was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire near Signature Bridge here on Thursday morning, police said.

Umar, 24, a resident of Chauhan Banger, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg in the police encounter, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Seelampur police station received information that Umar could be in Khadar area on Thursday.

"A trap was laid and around 7.15 am Umar arrived on a motorcycle. When he was signalled to stop, he fired upon the police party. In retaliatory firing by police, Umar sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.”

Tirkey said he was apprehended at the spot, taken to Jag Pravesh Hospital and was discharged from there later.

The DCP said a pistol was recovered from him.

"He had fired two rounds, while the magazine still had two more bullets. Police fired a single round which hit him in the leg. No one from the police team was injured," the DCP said.

A case of attempt to murder and resisting police action is being registered against Umar, he said.