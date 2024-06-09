Murder accused nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, June 8
The Delhi Police apprehended Imran Kala, an 18-year-old accused, wanted in seven criminal cases, including two of murder, after a brief exchange of gunfire at Welcome here today.The daring operation led to the accused sustaining a gunshot injury to his right leg, with cops recovering a 7.65 mm pistol from his possession. Kala had been on the radar of law-enforcement agencies due to his involvement in a string of offences, including attempted murder, robbery, snatching, etc. In a bid to evade capture, Imran opened fire at the police team, but was nabbed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...