Murder accused nabbed in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Delhi Police apprehended Imran Kala, an 18-year-old accused, wanted in seven criminal cases, including two of murder, after a brief exchange of gunfire at Welcome here today.The daring operation led to the accused sustaining a gunshot injury to his right leg, with cops recovering a 7.65 mm pistol from his possession. Kala had been on the radar of law-enforcement agencies due to his involvement in a string of offences, including attempted murder, robbery, snatching, etc. In a bid to evade capture, Imran opened fire at the police team, but was nabbed.

