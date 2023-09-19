Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Noida, September 18
A suspected criminal allegedly involved in about a dozen cases, including loot and murder, was shot at and arrested by the police in Greater Noida.
The encounter took place late Sunday night during a check near Dadha roundabout under Kasna Police Station area, Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.
The person was identified as Chandrabhan Singh, 40, a resident of Gulawathi area of adjoining Bulandshahr district, the officer said.
