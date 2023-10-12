Muslim Mahapanchayat to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on October 29

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

A ‘Muslim Mahapanchayat’ will be held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on October 29 to raise the issues being faced by the community, its organisers said on Thursday.

It is being organised under the banner of ‘We The Indian Muslim’, they said.

“This event is totally apolitical, and to appeal for peace between communities," Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza said at a press conference. He along with advocate Mehmood Pracha appealed to Muslims to join the mahapanchayat.

"We the Muslims of India' are 15 per cent of the population. This mahapanchayat will address issues faced by Indian Muslims," advocate Pracha said.

"Indian Muslims are being pushed back in their own country in education, social, economic and political matters. Extremist groups are giving calls for boycott of Muslims, lynching and encounters are happening... Their shops and houses are being demolished with bulldozers," Pracha said.

Raza also alleged that attempts are being made to "erase our identity". "We should rise above sects, groups, and participate" in this mahapanchayat, he said.