‘My name is Kejriwal, I’m not a terrorist’: CM’s message from jail

Arvind Kejriwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

“My names is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist” is the Delhi Chief Minister’s message for the countrymen from the Tihar jail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

He slammed the BJP for the treatment being meted out to him in custody. He said the BJP and the Prime Minister are treating him as a terrorist. “Arvind Kejriwal is being made to speak to his family through a glass wall,” Sanjay Singh said, adding: “Kejriwal was allowed to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who has Z-plus security, too across a glass screen.”

Sanjay, released recently after spending six months in in a money laundering case, alleged, “In jail No. 2 of Tihar, a notorious criminal meets his lawyer and wife inside the barrack. Meetings of other inmates are also held in the office of the jail.”

“The BJP and the Prime Minister have shown the amount of hatred, ill will and a feeling of revenge towards Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

He said Kejriwal was under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

Director General (prisons) Sanjay Baniwal on Monday said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to the inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic rights.

Mann met Kejriwal in jail on Monday and alleged that he was not getting the amenities even a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar.

