Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

New Delhi, June 4

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday said two big leaders of the NDA are Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar who will make the ‘right decision at the right time’.

Rai said there were two main parties of the NDA alliance in the country. The first being Naidu’s party in Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the second Janata Dal (United) of Kumar.

“Naidu is the leader who toured the whole country in 2019 and gathered people against PM Modi. Kumar this time toured the country and campaigned against PM Modi. The people of the country expect these two leaders to make the right decision at the right time and listen to the voice of the people of the country to end this dictatorship,” he added.

Rai stated that as the seventh phase of elections concluded and the exit polls were released, it became apparent that the people of the country were consistently sending a message throughout the seven phases of elections. They were expressing their desire to end BJP’s perceived dictatorship, address inflation, and tackle unemployment.

“But the way the BJP’s Central Government and the Prime Minister managed the entire media channel even at the last moment, knowing and understanding the message of the people, and the way they tried to create pressure on the psychology of the people by declaring fake exit polls, this mandate is against them too. The AAP fought this election in the most adverse circumstances among all parties in this country. We are confident that the number of our MPs is going to increase in Punjab,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh declared that the electorate has rejected the BJP.

Singh said, “This election has given many important messages. The biggest message that the public has given in this election is that they are unhappy and distressed with 10 ten years of the BJP rule and want to remove this government. People are unhappy over inflation, unemployment and dictatorship.”

“The way this (BJP-led Central) government has used the power of money, used Enforcement Directorate, CBI, IT department, police as their political tools…a deep conspiracy was hatched to influence the entire Lok Sabha election. People have voted to save Baba Saheb’s Constitution. They have voted to save the reservation system in the country, which is for the Dalits, the deprived, the exploited, the backward and the tribals,” he added.

‘We gave tough fight’ Despite adverse circumstances, our candidates gave a tough fight to the BJP in Delhi. People have voted against the saffron party’s politics of hatred and dictatorship. — Sanjay Singh, AAP leader

