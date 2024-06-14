Namo Bharat trains to run 2 hrs early for UPSC exam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Thursday announced that Namo Bharat train services will commence earlier than usual on the upcoming Sunday, in light of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Typically, trains operate from 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays but this week, services will start at 6 AM. According to the statement, “The NCRTC has taken the decision to start the services from 6 AM instead of 8 AM in order to facilitate the candidates appearing for the examination at centres located around the RRTS corridor.”

