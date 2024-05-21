Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The nation had chosen a Prime Minister, not a police inspector, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a Nukkad Sabha in East Delhi on Monday, campaigning for party candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

“Now they are saying that Kejriwal has to go to jail on June 2... It is up to you whether I will go or not. If you press the ‘Lotus’ button, then I have to go and if you press the ‘Jhaadu’ button, then I will be with you... Look at their hooliganism, they arrested Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and me. They arrested my former PA a day before yesterday. They are saying they will also arrest Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. ‘Humne Pradhan Mantri chuna tha, thaanedar thode hi chuna tha’...What is this? Will the nation develop like this? By jailing everyone?” he said at the rally. — TNS

AAP refutes foreign funding allegations

The AAP on Monday refuted the allegations of receiving foreign funds, describing it as a new conspiracy by the BJP aimed at tarnishing the Kejriwal government. At a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi and Sandeep Pathak accused the BJP of reviving old issues to target their party, anticipating more such allegations as the elections approach in Delhi.

