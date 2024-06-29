National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

The national capital came to a standstill following heavy rainfall on Friday morning, leading to waterlogging and severe traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Delhi received 228.1 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday — the highest 24-hour rainfall since 1936 for the month of June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Earlier, Delhi witnessed such torrential rain 88 years ago, when the highest 235.5 mm of rain was recorded.

Vehicles negotiate through a waterlogged road amid rain in New Delhi on Friday morning. PTI

Rainfall for the month of June was the third highest this year at 234.5mm in 124 years, the IMD said, adding, the highest rainfall recorded in June was in 1936 with 415.8mm and the second highest in 1933 with 399 mm for the same period.

The IMD defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day. The arrival of monsoon brought the national capital to its knees claiming the lives of at least four people, including two children. A cab driver died after a portion of roof collapsed at the departure gate of Terminal-1 of the Delhi airport.

In New Usmanpur area of North East Delhi, two children — aged eight and 10 — drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in Yamuna Khadar area, the police said. They were declared brought dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital here.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was electrocuted in Rohini. Besides, three labourers were trapped when an under construction wall in Vasant Vihar area collapsed early Friday morning. Rescue operation was still on till evening, the police said.

Delhiites woke up to heavy rains which began at around 3 am on Friday. In several parts of Delhi, water entered homes, submerged vehicles and resulted in traffic snarls.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, in a post on X, shared a video of flooding outside his home in Lutyens Delhi.

The rain wreaked havoc on the road with the closure of key tunnels, including the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

The BJP demanded the resignation of the AAP government in Delhi over the chaos caused due to heavy rain.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said the capital received 228 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest since 1936. “Due to this, drain overflowing happened in several areas and it took time for water to drain out.”

