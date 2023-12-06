National Capital’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 5

The air quality in the national capital improved from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. The daily average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stabilised at 297 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Early Warning System, winds are coming from the Northwest directions at a speed of 12-6 kmph. Higher wind speed during the day helped in lowering the pollutants in the air, helping its quality to move to ‘poor’ category.

The Early Warning System has predicted that predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed of 4-8 kmph and the city will mainly witness a clear sky on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the Capital will witness shallow fog in the coming days and mist in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.

The maximum temperature remained at its normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2°C, an increase of 2°C. The IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature will also witness a dip from Friday.

The AQI in the neighbouring areas of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut was recorded in the moderate zone at 192 and 177, respectively.

In Delhi, no areas recorded an AQI in the ‘severe’ category. However, air quality in many areas remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI at Anand Vihar at 317 while other areas in the same category were Bawana (349), Jahangirpuri (316), New Moti Bagh (322), Mundka (339) among others.

The air quality index in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

