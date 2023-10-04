National Gatka Championship to held in New Delhi on October 11-12

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 4

National Gatka Association of India, in collaboration with the Gatka Association Delhi and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, is all set to host the 11th National Gatka Championship on October 11-12, 2023. The Gatka championship would take place at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and feature men and women categories for sub-junior, junior and senior participants.

To assess the readiness and organisation of upcoming Gatka competition, a meeting was convened in New Delhi, which was chaired by National Gatka Association president Harjeet Singh Grewal.

In attendance were Sarbjit Singh Virk, chairman of Gatka Association Delhi and member of the DSGMC, Gurmeet Singh Rana, state president, Jeetinderpal Singh, general secretary, Major Singh, joint secretary, and Joginder Singh Budh Vihar, director of the coaching directorate of National Gatka Association.

Giving details, Grewal said Gatka teams representing different age groups of both boys and girls from a minimum of 18 states would participate in this two-day national event.

They emphasized the importance of participating teams adhering to the approved sports kits allocated by their respective states.

