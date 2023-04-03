Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

New Delhi, April 2

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Delhi zone arrested 113 persons, including 36 foreign nationals, in various drug abuse and smuggling cases reported throughout 2022.

According to official data, the NCB registered 85 cases in 2022 and seized nearly 200 kg of contraband, with a worth of about Rs 940 crore.

A senior NCB official said a joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and AIIMS found that drug abuse was more prevalent in Delhi-NCR than the national average.

The official stated that the state police forces lodge 97 per cent of the 55,000 FIRs registered annually under the NDPS Act.

In contrast, only 1 per cent is registered by the NCB, but the NCB is at the top of the tier, with around 65-70 per cent of the cases it registers resulting in conviction.

Among the seized drugs, the seizure of heroin was the highest at 117.007 kg followed by cocaine at 14.5 kg, opium at 13.505 kg and 303 gm of ecstasy (MDMA), also known as the party pill.

Additionally, 1.1 kg of methaqualone, 13.2 kg of pseudoephedrine, 12.2 kg of amphetamine, and 820.7 gm of methamphetamine were seized by the NCB.

Moreover, the NCB confiscated more than 2 lakh tablets of pharmaceutical drugs and 3.6 kg of other psychotropic substances.

Senior NCB officials said synthetic drugs, including MDMA, are now becoming more prevalent in the Delhi-NCR area.

“Criminals have introduced these drugs among drug users, leading to their increased use. Moreover, some areas in Delhi and nearby satellite towns such as Dwarka and Greater Noida have become hotspots for both narcotics consumption and smuggling,” said the official. — IANS