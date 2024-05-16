NCW summons Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA Bhibhav Kumar in Maliwal assault case

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The National Commission of Women (NCW) has summoned the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday over allegations of assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The hearing of Bhibhav Kumar is scheduled for Friday at 11 am, according to the summon.

NCW took suo moto cognisance of a media post titled “Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her,” where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister’s residence by Shri Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s personal assistant (PA).

In light of these accusations, NCW issued a notice, emphasising that failure to comply could result in further actions as deemed necessary by them.

This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister’s office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the CM’s official residence, police officials had said earlier. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference and said the incident with Maliwal was a “highly condemnable” one.

