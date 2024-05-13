NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will be sending an inquiry team to look into the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

NCW said it will also send a formal letter to the Delhi Police to send an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.

“MP Rajya Sabha Swati Maliwal reportedly assaulted at Delhi CM’s residence. NCW vows action, demanding justice from Delhi Police and sending an inquiry team.

“Perpetrators must be held accountable. NCW will be sending a formal letter to Delhi Police to send an ATR in this matter in 3 days,” NCW said in a post.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister’s official residence, the police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

There was no response to the messages and calls made to Maliwal for her comment. There was also no reaction from either the chief minister’s residence or from Delhi’s ruling AAP.

Related News AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha