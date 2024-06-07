NDMC celebrates Environment Day

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) marked World Environment Day with a series of impactful events to promote sustainability and environmental awareness. Key initiatives included the inauguration of Vikalp Haat at Janpath Market to eliminate single-use plastics, a home composting and waste segregation drive at Palika Bazar and a domestic hazardous waste collection event at Khan Market. The events, attended by NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav and Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay, featured collaborations with various NGOs and local associations. TNS

Man found dead in parked car

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man was found dead inside a car parked in South Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Thursday. Senior police officers reached the spot and a forensic team was called in to collect evidence. A police official said initial probe revealed that the man died by suicide by trying to immolate himself inside the car. As the vehicle did not catch fire, he suffered nasal bleeding due to hypoxia stress and asphyxiated to death. The deceased was identified as Dhruv Mahajan, a resident of the Dayanand colony in the Lajpat Nagar area. Agencies

