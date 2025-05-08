NDMC conducts mock drill to test emergency readiness

In a bid to strengthen its emergency preparedness, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) conducted a comprehensive mock drill on Wednesday at its Palika Kendra and NDMC Building headquarters. The exercise, led by NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, aimed to assess the council’s readiness to respond effectively in the event of a crisis.

The drill was conducted in the presence of NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, Heads of Departments (HODs) and personnel from the fire and security departments. It began with the sounding of a distinctive zig-zag air raid siren, prompting officials and occupants to evacuate Palika Kendra and move to the B-2 basement of the NDMC building. Senior officers assembled at the first floor of the NDMC convention centre for further coordination.

Following the evacuation, a continuous siren signalled the start of simulated fire and rescue operations. Fire teams swung into action while staff remained calmly stationed in designated safe zones. The drill concluded with an ‘all clear’ announcement, marking the successful end of the exercise and return to normal functioning. The NDMC areas also witnessed blackout for around 15 minutes from 8 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal emphasised the importance of such exercises. “Mock drills are vital for evaluating our emergency response capabilities and ensuring that every individual is aware of the necessary safety protocols,” he said.

Chahal also took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. He called the operation a “testament to India’s resolve” and said it had instilled a sense of pride and reassurance across the country.