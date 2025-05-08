DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / NDMC conducts mock drill to test emergency readiness

NDMC conducts mock drill to test emergency readiness

Air raid siren sounded, areas witness blackout for 15 minutes
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man rescued during a mock drill at the NDMC building in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

In a bid to strengthen its emergency preparedness, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) conducted a comprehensive mock drill on Wednesday at its Palika Kendra and NDMC Building headquarters. The exercise, led by NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, aimed to assess the council’s readiness to respond effectively in the event of a crisis.

The drill was conducted in the presence of NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, Heads of Departments (HODs) and personnel from the fire and security departments. It began with the sounding of a distinctive zig-zag air raid siren, prompting officials and occupants to evacuate Palika Kendra and move to the B-2 basement of the NDMC building. Senior officers assembled at the first floor of the NDMC convention centre for further coordination.

Following the evacuation, a continuous siren signalled the start of simulated fire and rescue operations. Fire teams swung into action while staff remained calmly stationed in designated safe zones. The drill concluded with an ‘all clear’ announcement, marking the successful end of the exercise and return to normal functioning. The NDMC areas also witnessed blackout for around 15 minutes from 8 pm.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Chahal emphasised the importance of such exercises. “Mock drills are vital for evaluating our emergency response capabilities and ensuring that every individual is aware of the necessary safety protocols,” he said.

Chahal also took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. He called the operation a “testament to India’s resolve” and said it had instilled a sense of pride and reassurance across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper