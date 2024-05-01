NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 30
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has bolstered its efforts to combat air pollution in the Capital with the deployment of eight state-of-the-art anti-smog guns. The move aims to curb pollutants in the air in the NDMC area.
The anti-smog guns, equipped with GPS technology, have been strategically placed on avenue roads throughout New Delhi, covering a total of 360-km area on a daily basis from 8 am to 4 pm. Operated through hydraulic system and mounted on CNG-operated trucks with a water tank capacity of 7,000 litre, these guns have a feature that allows them to throw water horizontally — covering a distance of 30 m — and have a 330-degree rotation.
Each anti-smog gun consumes 1,500 litre of water per hour and has 24 stainless steel nozzles to atomise water, ensuring the dispersion of droplets in the range of 10 to 30 microns. Additionally, the guns display environmental messages for public awareness.
The initiative comes at a hiring cost of Rs 2.87 crore for a two-year period and involves the operation of one heavy motor vehicle driver, one operator and one helper per gun. The NDMC’s previous endeavours in tackling air pollution include the deployment of anti-smog guns mounted on 28-tonne CNG truck chassis with a water tank capacity of 17,000 litre, along with mechanical road sweepers and water tankers for dust suppression.
These anti-pollution activities are a part of the NDMC’s ongoing efforts, monitored closely by senior officers and heads of departments, to ensure the cleanliness and environmental health of New Delhi.
The NDMC urged both visitors and citizens to actively participate in controlling air pollution at an individual level, emphasising the collective responsibility in preserving the environment for future generations.
