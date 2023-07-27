NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) meeting, which was chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had to be adjourned following a ruckus. BJP leaders, who were members of the NDNC, raised slogans against the CM over his government’s alleged mismanagement during the recent rains and flood situation in the city.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, a BJP leader questioned Kejriwal over the non-calling of the Apex Committee meeting – meant for flood control and preparedness thereof in the Capital — for the past two years.

Meanwhile, the AAP said, “All BJP-affiliated members converted the NDMC meeting into a political battleground. It is unfortunate that the BJP does not have any interest in the welfare of people. There were many important items on the agenda for today’s meeting, but not even a single one of those could be discussed.”

