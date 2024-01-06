NDMC seeks public opinion on draft policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

To ensure that New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) makes policies with the public interest in mind, the body has invited public opinion for framing “NDMC Right of Way (RoW) Policy 2023” for telecommunication infrastructure within its jurisdiction.

Aligned with the Indian Right of Way Rules, 2016, the draft policy is a response to the 2023 amendment notified by the Department of Telecom, Government of India, to regulate such infrastructure. Interested individuals can access the draft, along with the public notice, on the official NDMC website (www.ndmc.gov.in).