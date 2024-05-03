NDMC Suvidha Camp tomorrow

New Delhi, May 2
To enhance citizen satisfaction and streamline service delivery, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will host its next Suvidha Camp at the NDCC convention centre, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi, on Saturday from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.
The camp aims to provide a platform for residents, employees, RWAs, MTAs and service users to address their concerns, seek information and resolve grievances related to various municipal services. Departments spanning civil engineering, electrical engineering, public health, licensing, education and more will be on-site to offer assistance.
Issues ranging from property tax matters, birth and death certificates to pension services and sanitation concerns will be addressed during the camp. Moreover, citizens can seek assistance with new electricity connections, waterlogging, road repairs and even bookings for community facilities like parks and “barat ghars”.
The NDMC’s commitment to citizen-centric services extends beyond physical camps. The municipality has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal”, providing a contactless grievance redressal mechanism. Residents can lodge complaints, track complaint status, and provide feedback through the portal, accessible via the NDMC website.
