Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

New Delhi, December 1
Around 10 vehicles caught fire in Sadar Bazar here on Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
A call regarding the fire was received at around 6:19 pm, they said.
"We got a call that some vehicles had caught fire and we rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control," a senior official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
Seven cars and a few two-wheelers had caught fire, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours
Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...
'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files
Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...
59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...
DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format
DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours