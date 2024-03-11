Need to repair sewer in Tughlakabad at earliest

Residents of Tughlakabad are facing hardships due to the persisting problem of overflowing sewage in the area. Unpleasant odour and insanitary conditions in the neighbourhood are causing them inconvenience and can also lead to health hazards. Despite repeated complaints, the problem remains unresolved. The authorities must ensure the sewerage system is maintained properly.
Samar, Tughlakabad Extension
