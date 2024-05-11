Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Amid loud cheers, dhol beats and sloganeering, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of the Tihar Jail here on Friday after spending 50 days in custody. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1.

AAP workers celebrate after the SC granted interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Tribune Photo: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

The AAP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the jail to celebrate his release. A sea of yellow and blue flags was seen fluttering in the air, accompanied by slogans like ‘Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji chhoot gaye’ renting the air.

Crackers being burst in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

The excitement was palpable among the AAP supporters who gathered at the party office donning the AAP’s signature campaign attire — yellow T-shirt and cap.

Kejriwal was welcomed by a crowd of party workers as well as his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior leaders like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present.

As Kejriwal enjoys Z+ security, the security personnel took him out in his official convoy after his release. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak was seen sitting in the same vehicle and he waved his hand towards the supporters as the convoy passed through.

The convoy was stopped and Kejriwal came out of his vehicle waving towards the public. Addressing them, he said, “I had told you, I will come out soon... I want to thank the Supreme Court judges for granting me interim bail and crores of people for their blessings. We have to save the country from dictatorship. It feels good to be amongst you all.”

He also credited his release to Lord Hanuman and announced his plan to visit the Hanuman temple in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Saturday morning.

Visuals were the same outside Kejriwal’s house, where people eagerly waited for him to get released from the custody. As the AAP national convener reached home, fire crackers were burst by the party workers to celebrate his release from the jail. He will be campaigning for the AAP and INDIA bloc.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court