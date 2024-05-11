 Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal

Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal

Loud cheers, dhol welcome CM as he steps out of Tihar Jail

Need to save the country from dictatorship: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to the supporters in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Amid loud cheers, dhol beats and sloganeering, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of the Tihar Jail here on Friday after spending 50 days in custody. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1.

AAP workers celebrate after the SC granted interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.Tribune Photo: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

The AAP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the jail to celebrate his release. A sea of yellow and blue flags was seen fluttering in the air, accompanied by slogans like ‘Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji chhoot gaye’ renting the air.

Crackers being burst in New Delhi on Friday.Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

The excitement was palpable among the AAP supporters who gathered at the party office donning the AAP’s signature campaign attire — yellow T-shirt and cap.

Kejriwal was welcomed by a crowd of party workers as well as his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior leaders like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present.

As Kejriwal enjoys Z+ security, the security personnel took him out in his official convoy after his release. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak was seen sitting in the same vehicle and he waved his hand towards the supporters as the convoy passed through.

The convoy was stopped and Kejriwal came out of his vehicle waving towards the public. Addressing them, he said, “I had told you, I will come out soon... I want to thank the Supreme Court judges for granting me interim bail and crores of people for their blessings. We have to save the country from dictatorship. It feels good to be amongst you all.”

He also credited his release to Lord Hanuman and announced his plan to visit the Hanuman temple in Delhi’s Connaught Place on Saturday morning.

Visuals were the same outside Kejriwal’s house, where people eagerly waited for him to get released from the custody. As the AAP national convener reached home, fire crackers were burst by the party workers to celebrate his release from the jail. He will be campaigning for the AAP and INDIA bloc.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

2
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

3
Entertainment

27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

4
Punjab

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

5
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

6
India

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

7
Punjab

BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

9
Sports

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

10
Delhi

We together have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: Delhi CM, out of jail for 3 weeks in Liquor case, resumes canvassing after temple visit

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: Delhi CM, out of jail for 3 weeks in Liquor case, resumes canvassing after temple visit

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...

BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Chitradurga

BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...

‘Enough material’: Court charges Brij Bhushan in sexual abuse case

‘Enough material’: Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual abuse case


Cities

View All

Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Amritsar: Cops remain on toes as BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD’s Anil Joshi file nomination papers

Star campaigners spruce up election campaigning as hi-profile nominations begin in Amritsar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls upon voters to vote in favour of Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Panth, Punjab priority for Virsa Singh Valtoha: Bikram Singh Majithia

DC directs poll machinery to ensure security of candidates

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Sanjay Tandon, two others file nominations on Day 4

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

BJP candidate, wife worth Rs 87.62 crore, but own no car

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon files nomination with big show of strength

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: Delhi CM, out of jail for 3 weeks in Liquor case, resumes canvassing after temple visit

Arvind Kejriwal campaigning Live updates: Delhi CM, out of jail for 3 weeks in Liquor case, resumes canvassing after temple visit

Interim bail to CM nothing short of miracle, says AAP

BJP: Bail doesn’t imply exoneration

FRAI extends support to BJP’s Khandelwal

2 dead, 23 injured in storm-related incidents in Delhi

Rinku, Channi, Balwinder, Kaypee file papers

Rinku, Channi, Balwinder, Kaypee file papers

Yamini, Chabbewal among 5 file papers from Hoshiarpur

3 nabbed for snatching

Flip-flop by police in Gadaipur murder case

Phagwara SHO Sadar Bhullar awarded

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Wheat on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Ravneet Singh Bittu’s nomination show causes gridlock, irks commuters

Congress fighting on real, not divisive issues: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP opts for cooling farmers through arhtiyas

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

3 firefighters taken ill in Rajpura after gas leak

AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal