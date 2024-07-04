NEET aspirant among Two held

PTI

New Delhi: Two people, including a NEET aspirant, were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.46 lakh on the pretext of high profits in the trading market, the police here said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Aman Bhawsar and Sandeep Sahu (26), they said. The complainant, Raj Kumar Prasad, was contacted through social media platforms.

Four dry days in July-September

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has declared four dry days in July-September period on religious festivals and the Independence Day. The Delhi Government’s Excise Department, in an order issued on Tuesday, said the liquor shops will be closed on Muharram (July 17), Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 26) and Eid-e-Milad (September 16). Besides the liquor stores, all other excise licensees, including hotels, clubs, restro-bars as well as other retail and wholesale operations will be closed on the Independence Day, it said.