NEET row: AAP seeks SC-monitored probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam on Tuesday. AAP’s MPs, MLAs and councillors burned copies of the NEET paper, raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded the cancellation of the exam during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The AAP declared that their fight to save the future of the country’s youth would continue from the streets to Parliament, with plans to raise the issue in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Senior AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi state convener and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, participated in the protest.

Singh said the NEET exam was marred by corruption orchestrated by the Modi government. He accused the Ministry of Education and the NTA, along with leaders in the BJP-ruled states, of jeopardising the future of lakhs of children. He demanded the cancellation and re-conduction of the exam. He pointed out that the NEET results, which were scheduled for June 14, were released 10 days early, on June 4, to distract the media with poll results and avoid discussion about the BJP’s alleged paper leak.

Singh cited several instances of paper leaks across the country, including a police recruitment exam in UP. He urged the youth and students to raise their voices against these irregularities.

Rai noted that during the 10 years of the BJP rule, there have been frequent news reports of paper leaks in Haryana, UP, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Bihar and father of a girl who appeared for the NEET exam, shared his daughter’s experience with repeated exam scams. He called for the matter to be raised in Parliament, mentioning that in 2020, his daughter scored over 300 marks, but in 2021 she only got 11 marks due to discrepancies in the OMR sheet and roll number mismatches. The same issues recurred in 2022, following which his daughter went into depression.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP