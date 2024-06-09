NEET row: AAP seeks SC probe

ANI

New Delhi: The AAP has called for a high-level investigation supervised by the Supreme Court into the irregularities surrounding the NEET 2024 exam, expressing grave concern over the future of nearly 24 lakh candidates affected by the controversy. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying, “The irregularities surrounding the NEET 2024 exam have raised serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the examination process. The youth of our country are rightfully demanding answers from the BJP and its central government.” TNS

22-year-old man dies by suicide

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in the Israel Colony neighbourhood, Rangpuri Pahari area in Delhi, the police said. The deceased was identified as Anas Ahmed, a resident of Israel Camp near Doctor Sardar, Rangpuri Pahari area in Delhi. The victim used to work as a butcher in Israel Camp.

#Supreme Court