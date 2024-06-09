NEET row: AAP seeks SC probe

New Delhi: The AAP has called for a high-level investigation supervised by the Supreme Court into the irregularities surrounding the NEET 2024 exam, expressing grave concern over the future of nearly 24 lakh candidates affected by the controversy. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying, “The irregularities surrounding the NEET 2024 exam have raised serious questions about the fairness and integrity of the examination process. The youth of our country are rightfully demanding answers from the BJP and its central government.” TNS
22-year-old man dies by suicide
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man died by suicide at his residence in the Israel Colony neighbourhood, Rangpuri Pahari area in Delhi, the police said. The deceased was identified as Anas Ahmed, a resident of Israel Camp near Doctor Sardar, Rangpuri Pahari area in Delhi. The victim used to work as a butcher in Israel Camp.
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...