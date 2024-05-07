NEET (UG): Three ‘fake’ candidates nabbed in Capital

New Delhi, May 6
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested three persons who had faked identities to appear in the undergraduate medical entrance examination in South Delhi.
The police received complaints from two schools during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. According to a police officer, complaints were reported from Sarvodaya (Co-Ed) in MMTC/STC Colony in Begumpur and Mount Columbus School in Dakshin Puri at Malviya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations, respectively.
The accused have been identified as Abhishek (24) from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Gajraj Singh (21) from Dausa, Rajasthan, and Rakesh (21) from Barmer, Rajasthan. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against all three youths under relevant sections of the IPC — 419 (cheating by impersonation), 468 (forgery), 471 (forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
“The three have been arrested and further investigation into both cases is ongoing,” the officer added.
