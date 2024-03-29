Neighbour held for raping 3-yr-old

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in a west Delhi area on Thursday, the police said.

The accused was identified as a 27-year-old tenant in the same building. He was arrested after searches were conducted in 30 locations across the city, the DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the accused cajoled the minor on the pretext of giving her candies when she was playing outside her house. The accused took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The DCP said the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Later, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act, the police said.