Neighbour ‘kidnaps, kills’ 4-yr-old; held

New Delhi, April 9

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man in west Delhi for allegedly kidnapping and killing a minor girl, who used to live in his neighbourhood.

The police said a four-year-old girl went missing while playing near her home in Jhuggi Chara Mandi, Jakhira, on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, west district, Vichitra Veer said, “A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC after the girl’s mother lodged a missing report.”

An official said, around 9.30 am on Tuesday, a ransom call was received by the victim’s neighbour, who runs a grocery shop, demanding Rs 5 lakh. “Technical surveillance was mounted, on the basis of which suspicion arose on one of the neighbours. When confronted with electronic evidence, he broke down and confessed to the crime.” the DCP added.

“The victims’ father runs a chicken stall, while the accused worked as a loader in the nearby factories. Both families live in the same neighbourhood. The girl’s body was found in the accused’s house. Motive behind the crime is yet to be established, while the cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” the official said.

