Neighbour ‘kidnaps, kills’ 4-yr-old; held

New Delhi, April 9
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man in west Delhi for allegedly kidnapping and killing a minor girl, who used to live in his neighbourhood.
The police said a four-year-old girl went missing while playing near her home in Jhuggi Chara Mandi, Jakhira, on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, west district, Vichitra Veer said, “A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC after the girl’s mother lodged a missing report.”
An official said, around 9.30 am on Tuesday, a ransom call was received by the victim’s neighbour, who runs a grocery shop, demanding Rs 5 lakh. “Technical surveillance was mounted, on the basis of which suspicion arose on one of the neighbours. When confronted with electronic evidence, he broke down and confessed to the crime.” the DCP added.
“The victims’ father runs a chicken stall, while the accused worked as a loader in the nearby factories. Both families live in the same neighbourhood. The girl’s body was found in the accused’s house. Motive behind the crime is yet to be established, while the cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem,” the official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons