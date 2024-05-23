New Delhi: Amid heatwave, free water for students, facutly at SBSC

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (SBSC) are celebrating a refreshing initiative by Principal Arun Kumar Attree. With the capital under a red alert due to a scorching heatwave, Attree announced free water from the canteen if water coolers run dry. The move has been welcomed with open arms by students, who have hailed Attree as ‘Lord Attree’ on social media. The gesture not only provides relief from the sweltering heat, but also underscores the college's commitment to student welfare amidst challenging weather conditions.
ABVP demands action as TDS levels in coolers soar
New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised concerns over the deteriorating water quality in the Delhi University's Central Library. With the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels exceeding 300 in some water coolers, students are compelled to consume contaminated water. ABVP submitted a memorandum to the head librarian, urging immediate action on the matter. Secretary Soumya Verma emphasised the library’s prestigious status but lamented its decline, citing inadequate books, seating arrangements, and now, poor water quality. The ABVP demanded the installation of purifiers and provision of clean drinking water for students and faculty to ensure student welfare in the revered institution.
