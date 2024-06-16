New Delhi: Bibhav’s judicial custody extended

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar until June 22 in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar was produced via video conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended his custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him again on June 22. Earlier, on June 1, Kumar was sent to 14-day judicial custody, which expired on Saturday. Kumar was arrested on May 18. TNS

Minor changes in metro times

New Delhi: There will be some changes in the last and first train timings on Sunday and Monday, respectively, in view of the ongoing work on a 490-m section of Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor of Phase-IV of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. The last train will depart at 10.45 pm instead of 11 pm from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram, and at 9.30 pm instead of 11 pm from Millennium City Centre, Gurugram, to Samaypur Badli. On Monday, the first train service will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram. There will be no train services available between the small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm on Sunday and before 7 am on Monday.

