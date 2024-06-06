New Delhi: Bomb threat on Toronto flight

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday. The threat turned out to be a hoax. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said. “Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found,” a senior police officer said. TNS

Man shot at by two bikers

New Delhi: A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in Old Seemapuri area, an official on Wednesday said, adding that the accused have been identified and further manhunt has been initiated to nab them. The victim is said to be out of danger. The police received a call about the incident on the intervening night of June 4-5 at 12.30 am. “According to the victim, Kaif, he and his friends Irfan and Suhail were sitting in an alley when two boys on a motorcycle approached them. The assailants began hurling abuses before opening fire. One of the bullets struck Kaif near his shoulder,” an officer said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Indira Gandhi #Toronto