New Delhi: Bomb threat on Toronto flight

New Delhi: Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday. The threat turned out to be a hoax. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said. “Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found,” a senior police officer said. TNS
Man shot at by two bikers
New Delhi: A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in Old Seemapuri area, an official on Wednesday said, adding that the accused have been identified and further manhunt has been initiated to nab them. The victim is said to be out of danger. The police received a call about the incident on the intervening night of June 4-5 at 12.30 am. “According to the victim, Kaif, he and his friends Irfan and Suhail were sitting in an alley when two boys on a motorcycle approached them. The assailants began hurling abuses before opening fire. One of the bullets struck Kaif near his shoulder,” an officer said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...