New Delhi: College hosts wall painting contest

New Delhi: Ramanujan College is hosting “MuralPlayoffs”, a wall painting competition. It has invited students to showcase creativity at the event. Brushstrokes, the fine arts society of the college, is organising the event. Teams of two to four students can participate. Winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 5,000 for the champion, Rs 3,000 for the first runner-up and Rs 2,000 for the second runner-up. The contest will be held on March 20 to 21 on the college premises.

Shivaji College to hold ‘Invoke’

Forbes, the business economics society at Shivaji College, has announced the revival of its flagship event, “Invoke”, promising an array of captivating experiences for participants. Set against the backdrop of intellectual stimulation and strategic engagement, the event features two dynamic games. The first, Codebreak, invites attendees to delve into an immersive escape room, navigating through perplexing challenges to uncover hidden truths. “Estate Mogul” offers an interactive estate bidding simulation, challenging players to showcase their negotiation skills and strategic acumen.

IIT-d opens applications for MA course

IIT-Delhi has opened applications for its new academic programme, MA in Culture, Society and Thought, offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. The two-year full-time programme focuses on sociology, literature and philosophy. Applications will be accepted from March 20 to April 4. The admission test is scheduled for May 18, with online interviews on May 27 and 28. Classes are slated to commence in July.

