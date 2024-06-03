New Delhi: Fire in generator outside AAP office

PTI

New Delhi: A generator kept outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s office here caught fire on Sunday, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the call regarding the incident was received at 4.31 pm. “Two fire tenders were pressed into service immediately. The fire was doused within half an hour,” said the DFS official. The incident occurred soon after the Chief Minister surrendered at the Tihar jail. According to the police, a water cannon deployed outside the AAP office to maintain the law and order situation immediately began dousing the flames. pti

Tenant found dead in room

New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 42-year-old man was found inside a house in South Delhi, the police said on Sunday. They received a call around 9 pm on Saturday about Ratan, who was living as a tenant in Chattarpur. They were told that Ratan not attending calls and his room was locked. A senior officer said a police team later found his body in the room in a highly decomposed state. The probe revealed that the deceased, who was from Maharashtra, had some heart issues, he added.

