New Delhi: Five-year RI for harassing minor

PTI

New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a 34-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing and criminally intimidating a minor on a social networking site. The court said it is the responsibility of society to protect children from exploitation by cyberstalkers or cyberbullies, observing that the psychological scars of childhood sexual abuse deeply impact the lives of innocent children. pti

Theft of ECM of high-end cars

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly shot at two people when they spotted him stealing the Engine Control Modules (ECM) of their vehicles in south Delhi, officials on Monday said. The accused, identified as Shivam, has been found to have committed more than 200 cases of ECM theft in Delhi even after being released from jail in September last year, police said. Shivam, who was arrested in 40 cases previously, has 200 cases registered against him since last year, they said. pti

Three buses break down, traffic hit

New Delhi: Three buses broke down in different parts of south Delhi, affecting movement of vehicular traffic on the MB Road on Monday, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to appraise people about the traffic situation and advised them to plan their journey accordingly. Data obtained from Delhi Traffic Police revealed that 79 DTC or cluster buses broke down every day in the city between July 2022 and June 2023 with around 40 minutes taken to attend to the situation.