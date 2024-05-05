New Delhi: Food delivery agent found dead

PTI

New Delhi: A food delivery agent was found dead at his home in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Saturday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Amarjeet (30). According to the police, Amarjeet was found dead in a room with his throat slit and the body was discovered by his uncle and house owner Laxman this morning. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said prima facie it seems that the murder took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He said Amarjeet had been residing in this house, which belonged to Laxman, for 10 years. His uncle lives in Jwalapuri, the DSP added. A case of murder has been registered and teams are formed to arrest the culprit, the police said. PTI

Lane to be shut for ASI work

New Delhi: The closure of a lane near the Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi for the Archaeological Survey of India's repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu is likely to cause heavy traffic in the area, the police said on Saturday. The repair work began on Saturday. The traffic police, in a post on X, said, “Archaeological Survey of India will start the repair work of an arch near Hanuman Setu from today i.e. 04.05.2024. As a result, the extreme right lane (below Mangi Bridge) towards the Hanuman Mandir carriageway will be closed. Traffic may remain heavy near Hanuman Mandir.” PTI

Rs 2 cr recovered from luxury car

New Delhi: The Delhi Police recovered over Rs 2 crore from a BMW car in south east Delhi’s Okhla Industrial area on Saturday and detained two persons. A police officer said the two accused failed to provide the exact source of the money. The Income Tax Department and the SDM have been informed about the recovery.