New Delhi: Golcha is interim DG (Prisons)

PTI

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been given interim charge as Director General (Prisons) following the retirement of Sanjay Beniwal, an official order said on Wednesday. Golcha, a 1992-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has earlier held the positions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), and Special CP in the Delhi Police. tns

Life term for raping daughter

New Delhi: A court here has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping his 11-year-old daughter. Special Judge Anu Aggarwal sentenced the man, who was earlier convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In an order passed on April 27, the court said life imprisonment will mean the “remainder of the natural life of the convict”.

