New Delhi: Maitreyi to host marketing contests

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Marketricks, the marketing society of Maitreyi College, is set to introduce Marketshastra during the college’s annual cultural fest, Rhapsody’24. Scheduled for April 4, the event will feature two competitions — Markiverse and Screen Clash — to provide participants with a chance to showcase marketing skills.

Scholarships for Bhutanese students

The Management Education and Research Institute (MERI), affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), has announced scholarships for Bhutanese students across its campuses. Vice-president Prof Lalit Aggarwal revealed the initiative during a meeting of the India-Bhutan Friendship Association in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay on Saturday. The association also presented its magazine, ‘Bhutan Panorama’, to the visiting PM.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.