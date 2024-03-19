New Delhi: Maitreyi to host marketing contests

New Delhi: Marketricks, the marketing society of Maitreyi College, is set to introduce Marketshastra during the college’s annual cultural fest, Rhapsody’24. Scheduled for April 4, the event will feature two competitions — Markiverse and Screen Clash — to provide participants with a chance to showcase marketing skills.
Scholarships for Bhutanese students
The Management Education and Research Institute (MERI), affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), has announced scholarships for Bhutanese students across its campuses. Vice-president Prof Lalit Aggarwal revealed the initiative during a meeting of the India-Bhutan Friendship Association in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay on Saturday. The association also presented its magazine, ‘Bhutan Panorama’, to the visiting PM.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...