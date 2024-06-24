New Delhi: Man dies after being hit by truck

PTI

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man died allegedly after being hit by a truck here. The accused truck driver, Arun Kumar (22), has been arrested. The incident happened on June 15 around 11.30 pm when a speeding truck hit a truck helper, identified as Tribhuvan, in front of the PWD office, near Ring Road, a senior police officer said, adding that he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed. pti

Three stab man to death, held

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a man following a scuffle in Shastri Park here. The accused were identified as Akash, alias Moossi (24), Yogesh, alias Bunty (33) and Rohit (24), all residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on May 30 when the police received information that a man was rushed to the GTB hospital with incised wound. He was declared dead. The victim was identified as Jauhar Abbas (28), a resident of Shastri Park. He used to work as a cab driver. The three were arrested on June 11.