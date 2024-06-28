New Delhi: Man jumps in front of metro

PTI

New Delhi: A man was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after jumping in front of a Metro train at Hauz Khas Metro Station, the police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at 2 pm as confirmed by CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. “The injured sustained head injuries and bruises on the left side of his body. He is currently being treated and is on a ventilator,” an official said. The name on the PNB card identified the man as Jdadipya Chakravat, 35, though the address could not be ascertained. TNS

AAP’s nationwide stir tomorrow

New Delhi: The AAP will hold a protest across the country on June 29 against the arrest of party national convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. A meeting of senior AAP leaders at its headquarters decided to take to the streets and expand the protests over Kejriwal’s arrest in the whole country, said a party statement.

