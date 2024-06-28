New Delhi: Man jumps in front of metro

New Delhi: A man was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after jumping in front of a Metro train at Hauz Khas Metro Station, the police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at 2 pm as confirmed by CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. “The injured sustained head injuries and bruises on the left side of his body. He is currently being treated and is on a ventilator,” an official said. The name on the PNB card identified the man as Jdadipya Chakravat, 35, though the address could not be ascertained. TNS
AAP’s nationwide stir tomorrow
New Delhi: The AAP will hold a protest across the country on June 29 against the arrest of party national convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. A meeting of senior AAP leaders at its headquarters decided to take to the streets and expand the protests over Kejriwal’s arrest in the whole country, said a party statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution
Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...
Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv
Says awaiting HP Govt reply to queries