New Delhi: Man shot dead, minor detained

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man, who was shot in the head from a close range in Seelampur here, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday and a minor was arrested in connection to the case, the police said. The incident occurred on Friday when Shahnawaz, a labourer, was shot in the head from a close range allegedly over the refusal of protection money. He was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police examined the CCTV footage and identified the accused. “We have apprehended one of the accused persons, who is a juvenile. Other accused persons have been identified as Rehan, Faizan and Shoaib,” the police said. pti

Elderly’s health issues discussed

New Delhi: Leading physicians from various fields came together to discuss the health problems of the aged at the first national conference of the NGO Indian Association of Age Management. Organised at the India International Centre, the conference, based on the World Health Organisation’s ‘Healthy Ageing decade 2021-30’ initiative, had experts discussing the need to sensitise the participants and society in general to the problems faced by an ageing population, and to find acceptable and sustainable solutions. Apart from physicians, those sharing their expertise on the problems faced by the aged included members of the Geriatrics Society of India and Help Age India, apart from psychologists and an advocate.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.