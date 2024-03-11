New Delhi: Marketing fest at Rajdhani College

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Finance and Marketing Society of Rajdhani College is set to present its annual marketing fest, MARIANCE’24. The fest will feature a thrilling competition ‘HeistStreet’ that will have three rounds: an online quiz from 5 pm to 9 pm on March 12 at UNSTOP website, followed by ‘Professor’s Portfolio’ and ‘$tocktion’ on March 15, beginning at 11.30 am and 2 pm, respectively, at the principal’s residence. Registrations are open till 6 pm on March 11.

Malang fest at Dyal Singh College

The D-street Society of Dyal Singh College is set to host ‘Malang 2024: A Cultural Extravaganza’ on March 12 at Shankar Lal Auditorium, North Campus. Open to students from all universities, the event promises a day of music, dance, fun and an opportunity to unleash your inner child. The event will include live performances, a battle of bands, dance battles as well as activities like blind dating. Interested students can register for free via Paytm Insider and will need to present their college IDs to attend the event.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.