New Delhi: MCD supdt among 2 held for graft

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch said on Tuesday that it arrested two men, including an MCD Superintendent, for allegedly taking a bribe to regularise the services of a sanitation worker in East Delhi. The two accused are Labour Welfare Superintendent Ritesh Kumar and sanitation worker Jal Singh. pti
Man who stole laptops held
New Delhi: The CISF has nabbed a man, who allegedly stole mobile phones and laptops of travellers from around the IGI Airport premises. The accused, Dharmendra, used to prey on the victims in the Metro skywalk area, the walkway that connects Delhi Airport Metro’s IGI station with the airport. He was caught on June 23 while he was stealing a woman’s purse. PTI
BJP hails order on kejriwal’s bail
New Delhi: Leaders of the BJP praised the HC’s decision to stay the bail granted to CM Arvind Kejriwal by the trial court. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva emphasised the importance of the judicial process, highlighting, “Kejriwal has the option to approach the SC. Every individual has the right to appeal.”
