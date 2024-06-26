New Delhi: New research centre set up

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The 83rd meeting of the Board of Management (BoM) of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University approved the establishment of the Indraprastha Centre for Strategy and Policy Research (ICSPR) at the University School of Management Studies. The BoM also sanctioned three new three-month courses in solar photovoltaic entrepreneurship, emergency medical technician-basic and graphic design, starting this academic session. Admissions are open until July 10. Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor’s Internship Programme (VCIP) will offer stipends for part-time, short-term and full-time internships. The BoM also approved sports quota and single girl child seats in all UG/PG programmes.

Skill training for Manipuri women

Hindu College, in collaboration with Ultra International Ltd and CSIR-CIMAP, inaugurated a skill training programme in fragrance formulations for wellness products to empower 30 Manipuri women, including displaced persons. Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary of Manipur, emphasised its transformative potential at the inauguration. The three-week programme includes theoretical sessions, practical workshops and industry visits, teaching participants to craft products like soap and shampoo. Prof Reena Jain highlighted the programme’s role in fostering economic independence. Graduates will receive additional support from the MSME Technology Centre in Imphal for local production and market integration.

