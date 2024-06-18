New Delhi: Water supply to be affected

New Delhi: Water supply will be affected in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has reported a significant shortfall in water supply from the Delhi Jal Board to the Tilak Marg and Bengali market underground reservoirs (UGR). Around 40 per cent less water than normal is reaching these key reservoirs due to reduced production at the Wazirabad water treatment plant, attributed to inadequate raw water availability. According to DJB officials, this shortfall has necessitated a reduction in water supply frequency to once per day for residents and establishments in the Tilak Marg UGR and Bengali market UGR command areas. TNS
Fire engulfs wedding pandal
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a wedding pandal in Shastri Park here on Monday. The fire broke out around 2.50 pm, causing significant damage to the temporary ceremony structure. No one was injured in the incident. Eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.
