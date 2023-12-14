New facilities inaugurated at AIIMS

New Delhi, December 13
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today inaugurated new facilities at AIIMS, New Delhi.
The inaugurated facilities include a mother and child block, surgical block, National Centre for Geriatrics, New Paid Ward in main hospital, Center for Advanced Research in Hospital Infection Control and Forensic DNA Laboratory at the JPN Apex Trauma Centre and Centre for Medical Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Private Ward Wing at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar.
