New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, December 7

A new company, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, will be formed to implement the metro connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the Chairman of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), disclosed this while presiding over the 54th meeting of the HMRTC here on Thursday.

The project will provide a circular mobility corridor between Millennium City Centre, Subhash Chowk, railway station, Rezang La Chowk and Cyber City.

The new company will be headed by the Union Secretary for urban development. It will be a joint venture of 50 per cent each of the Union Government and the Haryana Government.

The 28.50-km project with 27 stations is estimated to cost Rs 5,452.72 crore. Processes for pre-construction activities, including geo-technical investigations and design consultations, have already been initiated.

While all upcoming projects will be implemented by the new company, the HMRTC will carry out the existing Rapid Metro project.

Kaushal said the HMRTC had witnessed a robust surge in both ridership and income, reflecting its resilience and commitment to providing efficient urban transit solutions.

The Rapid Metro Gurugram experienced an impressive 35.54 per cent surge in ridership compared to the same period last year. The cumulative ridership reached an impressive 80,13,765 passengers, marking a significant leap from the 59,12,457 recorded in the previous year.

The surge in the ridership translated into growing financial performance. The total income during six months ending September 30 saw an increase of 53.84 per cent, reaching Rs 26.26 crore compared to Rs 17.07 crore in the same period last year.Revenue from operations grew by 37.73 per cent, reaching Rs 14.37 crore, while non-fare revenue witnessed a 97.52 per cent increase, reaching Rs 11.53 crore.

